Be Remarkable: City of Bryan employee praised for helping family

While Martin Caesar humbly attributes his actions to his professional responsibilities, his compassion and patience far exceeded the boundaries of his job description, says the Smith family.
A local family is shining a spotlight on the City of Bryan and one of its dedicated employees.
By Rusty Surette
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A local family is shining a spotlight on the City of Bryan and one of its dedicated employees.

The story, previously covered by KBTX earlier this year, has come full circle as Martin Caesar takes center stage once again, this time as a recipient of a “Be Remarkable” award.

Sherry Bell Smith, a longtime homeowner on Wellington Avenue in Bryan, experienced a mix of emotions when her family’s cherished homestead, standing for four generations, was demolished back in March. The sentimental significance of the home made the moment bittersweet for Smith, who had deep-rooted connections to the residence.

The deteriorating condition of the property posed safety concerns, forcing her to consider alternatives. Recognizing the need for a solution, Sherry and her family explored the avenues provided by the City of Bryan’s Homeowner Assistance Major Rehabilitation Program. This initiative offers financial aid to eligible homeowners, facilitating repairs or even complete reconstruction of their dwellings.

In Sherry’s case, the program played a pivotal role in restoring her family’s legacy, but behind the scenes, one individual stood as a guiding light in navigating them through the application process: Martin Caesar.

“Because of Martin, I have a brand new home that’s soon to be finished, and because of his hard work, my home is just about completed and I just want to say thank you for that,” said Smith.

While Martin Caesar humbly attributes his actions to his professional responsibilities, his compassion and patience far exceeded the boundaries of his job description, said the family.

The “Be Remarkable” award is a joint initiative between KBTX-TV and Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers.

If you have someone you want to nominate for our Be Remarkable campaign click here!

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Rangers are continuing to investigate.
Leon County deputies identify Houston man shot by Good Samaritan during attack
Photo of Jaiden McGrew released by the Hearne Police Department.
Hearne Police searching for teenage shooting suspect
A 22-year-old man was killed in a Freestone County crash early Monday morning.
Harris County man killed in crash near Buffalo
Vandalism was discovered on the streets of historic Downtown Bryan over the weekend with red...
Downtown Bryan properties vandalized, perpetrator returns to clean it up
Cecily Aguilar on Monday was sentenced to 30 years in prison for her role in the killing of...
Cecily Aguilar sentenced to 30 years in prison for her role in Vanessa Guillén’s killing

Latest News

A local family is shining a spotlight on the City of Bryan and one of its dedicated employees.
Be Remarkable: Martin Caesar
Barbara Berry is surprised with the Be Remarkable award from Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers.
Be Remarkable: RV Park manager praised for always going above and beyond to help others
Pictured from left to right: Claudia Yanez from Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers, Dawn Compton and...
Be Remarkable: Dawn Compton and her ‘Pink Tribe’ are uplifting cancer survivors across America
The Blessing Box Project helps women who need not just mastectomy pillows and drain shirts, but...
Be Remarkable: Dawn Compton and her ‘Pink Tribe’ are uplifting cancer survivors across America