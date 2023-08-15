Be Remarkable: City of Bryan employee praised for helping family

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A local family is shining a spotlight on the City of Bryan and one of its dedicated employees.

The story, previously covered by KBTX earlier this year, has come full circle as Martin Caesar takes center stage once again, this time as a recipient of a “Be Remarkable” award.

Sherry Bell Smith, a longtime homeowner on Wellington Avenue in Bryan, experienced a mix of emotions when her family’s cherished homestead, standing for four generations, was demolished back in March. The sentimental significance of the home made the moment bittersweet for Smith, who had deep-rooted connections to the residence.

The deteriorating condition of the property posed safety concerns, forcing her to consider alternatives. Recognizing the need for a solution, Sherry and her family explored the avenues provided by the City of Bryan’s Homeowner Assistance Major Rehabilitation Program. This initiative offers financial aid to eligible homeowners, facilitating repairs or even complete reconstruction of their dwellings.

In Sherry’s case, the program played a pivotal role in restoring her family’s legacy, but behind the scenes, one individual stood as a guiding light in navigating them through the application process: Martin Caesar.

“Because of Martin, I have a brand new home that’s soon to be finished, and because of his hard work, my home is just about completed and I just want to say thank you for that,” said Smith.

While Martin Caesar humbly attributes his actions to his professional responsibilities, his compassion and patience far exceeded the boundaries of his job description, said the family.

The “Be Remarkable” award is a joint initiative between KBTX-TV and Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers.

If you have someone you want to nominate for our Be Remarkable campaign click here!

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.