Brazos County 4-H to host club fair event

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you have a child interested in 4-H, you don’t want to miss this weekend’s County Club Fair.

The County Club Fair is a way for new and returning 4-H members to learn about the project opportunities and 4-H clubs that are available in the county.

Brazos County 4-H will host its annual County Club Fair on Saturday, August 19 from 10 am until 2 pm at the Brazos County Extension Office, located at 4153 County Park Court in Bryan.

All Brazos County youth residents who are in the third grade and eight years old as of September 1 and older are welcome to become members of Brazos County 4-H.

The Brazos County 4-H program encourages everyone to attend the County Club Fair and learn more about the many diverse educational opportunities offered to local youth. There will also be food trucks at the event.

Go to brazos.agrilife.org or to their Facebook page for more information.

