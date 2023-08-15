The Bridge Ministries distributing backpacks, school supplies during August

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bridge Ministries is a food pantry in Bryan, but in August they’re giving out items that will help students and parents during the school year.

Throughout the month backpacks and school supplies will be distributed every Thursday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.

The Bridge Ministries will be giving away over 600 backpacks filled with 25 items for students in Kindergarten through High School.

This is the fourth year that the food pantry has held a backpack and school supplies distribution.

Anyone can come by and get a backpack and school supplies from the Bridge Ministries but if it’s your first time they ask you bring a form of ID.

“Everyone has been really pleased,” said The Bridge Ministries Chairman and Interim CEO Beau Paradowski. “It quite a bit of supplies for these children.”

The Bridge Ministries is also looking for volunteers to help distribute the backpacks and school supplies to families. You can click here if you’re interested in signing up to be a volunteer.

