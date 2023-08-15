The Bridge Ministries distributing backpacks, school supplies during August

Even though The Bridge Ministries is a food pantry, they will be giving out items that will...
Even though The Bridge Ministries is a food pantry, they will be giving out items that will help students and parents during the school year.(KBTX)
By Conner Beene
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bridge Ministries is a food pantry in Bryan, but in August they’re giving out items that will help students and parents during the school year.

Throughout the month backpacks and school supplies will be distributed every Thursday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.

The Bridge Ministries will be giving away over 600 backpacks filled with 25 items for students in Kindergarten through High School.

This is the fourth year that the food pantry has held a backpack and school supplies distribution.

Anyone can come by and get a backpack and school supplies from the Bridge Ministries but if it’s your first time they ask you bring a form of ID.

“Everyone has been really pleased,” said The Bridge Ministries Chairman and Interim CEO Beau Paradowski. “It quite a bit of supplies for these children.”

The Bridge Ministries is also looking for volunteers to help distribute the backpacks and school supplies to families. You can click here if you’re interested in signing up to be a volunteer.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Rangers are continuing to investigate.
Leon County deputies identify Houston man shot by Good Samaritan during attack
Photo of Jaiden McGrew released by the Hearne Police Department.
Hearne Police searching for teenage shooting suspect
A 22-year-old man was killed in a Freestone County crash early Monday morning.
Harris County man killed in crash near Buffalo
Vandalism was discovered on the streets of historic Downtown Bryan over the weekend with red...
Downtown Bryan properties vandalized, perpetrator returns to clean it up
Cecily Aguilar on Monday was sentenced to 30 years in prison for her role in the killing of...
Cecily Aguilar sentenced to 30 years in prison for her role in Vanessa Guillén’s killing

Latest News

Looking ahead to an Evening with Marty Haggard at the Silos on 77 Event Center
Looking ahead to an evening with Marty Haggard
FILE - Former President Donald Trump arrives to speak at the Moms for Liberty meeting in...
Focus at Four: Jon Decker breaks down fourth indictment of former President Donald Trump
BTU Inspecting Electric System with Drones
BTU starting drone program
KBTX News 3 at Six Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Six Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)