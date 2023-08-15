Bryan Animal Services searching for dog that bit person to check for rabies

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Animal Services is asking for help locating a dog that bit a person on Monday, August 14.

Authorities stated the person was bitten around 4 p.m. at the Valero gas station at 1403 Briarcrest Dr.

The dog is described as a brindle or brown mastiff, large in size, and was last seen running near Planet Fitness on Briarcrest with another black mastiff.

Officials say the dog needs to be located so it may be observed to rule out possible rabies exposure. If not found, the person bitten may have to undergo rabies treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bryan Animal Control at 979-361-3888.

