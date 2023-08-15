BTU starting drone program
Aug. 15, 2023
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County and Burleson County residents may notice drones flying in their neighborhoods.
Bryan Texas Utilities is conducting aerial inspections of the BTU power system using a drone from Tuesday, Aug. 15 until Tuesday Sept. 5.
This annual inspection is part of BTU’s plans to increase reliability of the electric system with a preventative maintenance program.
