College Station ISD meeting to consider $350M Bond, safety upgrades, budget, and set tax rate

College Station ISD leaders will meet Tuesday night to consider several items including a $350 million bond aimed at district-wide enhancements, the implementation of House Bill 3, which requires an armed security guard or officer to be present throughout the school day at every campus, and setting a budget and tax rate for the upcoming fiscal year.

$350 MILLION BOND

The College Station ISD Board of Trustees is recommending a $350 million bond aimed at improving various aspects of the district. This proposal was recommended by the Long Range Facilities Planning Committee, which held several meetings over the last few months. The committee suggested calling for a bond election on Nov. 7, 2023, and CSISD leaders are expected to approve that order Tuesday night.

A 48-member committee met six times in April and May, and ultimately recommended the board call a bond election for November to include projects totaling $350.862 million. The board has until Aug. 21, 2023, to officially call the election.

According to the district, the tax impact for the issuance of $350.862 million in bonds is estimated to be a two-cent increase in the CSISD Interest and Sinking Tax Rate.

The projects outlined for consideration encompass various areas, such as district-wide safety ($5 million), renovations to Rock Prairie Elementary ($13.82 million), additions and renovations to A&M Consolidated High School ($50.751 million), phase II additions and renovations to College Station High School ($62.256 million), phase II enhancements to the Career and Technical Education Center ($32.150 million), a cosmetology lab for College View High School ($1.355 million), athletic field renovations for middle schools ($13.160 million), fieldhouse additions and renovations for Tiger Stadium ($11.352 million), renovations for Tiger Stadium ($20.100 million), renovations for Cougar Stadium ($7.020 million), renovations for high school baseball and softball facilities ($13.270 million), additions and renovations to the Central Office ($31.111 million), transportation improvements ($11.245 million), technology advancements ($28.272 million), deferred maintenance ($45 million), and land acquisition ($5 million).

By law, certain projects can not be included in the general proposition and must be on separate propositions. If approved voters would have to decide on four propositions this November.

Proposition A: Authorizes $284.97 million in bonds for school improvements, security, renovations, and equipment.

Proposition B: Allows $14.14 million in bonds for updated instructional technology.

Proposition C: Permits $38.48 million in bonds to enhance high school sports facilities.

Proposition D: Grants authorization for $13.27 million in bonds to upgrade high school baseball/softball stadiums.

Key dates leading up to the election include an Aug. 21 deadline for the Election Order, Early Voting from Oct. 23 to Nov. 3, and Election Day on Nov. 7.

SCHOOL SAFETY

CSISD leaders are also set to consider and take possible action pursuant to H.B. 3 regarding the Texas Education Codes requirement for armed security officers.

Starting in September, House Bill 3 will mandate the presence of armed security personnel throughout the school day at all campuses. This legislation follows a year after the deadliest school shooting in Texas, which occurred at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. Additionally, this new safety measure empowers the Texas Education Agency to ensure schools have active shooter plans in place.

Recently, Bryan ISD approved a contract with TNT Security Solutions to comply with state law, requiring armed security at every school within the district.

BUDGET AND TAX RATE

CSISD leaders are also set to consider and take possible action related to the 2023-24 budget and tax rate.

