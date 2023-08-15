Destination Bryan brings back “The Howdy Challenge”

By Conner Beene
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Sightseeing in Bryan could earn you some money.

Destination Bryan has launched “The Howdy Challenge” for the second year and it features 19 places to visit.

Anyone participating in the challenge is only required to visit 12 locations for a chance to win a $500 gift card.

Places like Bigshots Golf, Aggieland Safari, Ronin Farm & Restaurant and more are participating.

Visiting First Friday and Hullabaloo Music Fest are also included in the challenges.

“It is an opportunity for both people from the community and maybe you’re a new student outside the community to get an opportunity to take a deep dive into the City of Bryan,” said Lina Adams, Destination Bryan Public Relations & Communications Coordinator.

The challenge started on August 15 and will end on Oct. 15.

You can click here to sign up for “The Howdy Challenge.”

