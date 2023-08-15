Fiery crash scatters exploding propane bottles across Mississippi highway, driver survives

In this photo released by the Mississippi Highway Patrol, firefighters work to stop a fire from...
In this photo released by the Mississippi Highway Patrol, firefighters work to stop a fire from spreading from a semitrailer, which was carrying propane tanks, on Interstate 59 near Poplarville, Miss., on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. The interstate was closed after the truck caught fire.(Mississippi Highway Patrol via the Mississippi Department of Public Safety via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A semitrailer hauling propane bottles crashed and caught fire Monday, blocking traffic for several hours along Interstate 59 in southern Mississippi.

The danger caused by exploding propane bottles forced the Mississippi Highway Patrol to block traffic in both directions near Poplarville. The driver of the truck was able to escape, highway patrol said.

Photos posted on social media by the highway patrol showed propane bottles strewn across the interstate and the incinerated remains of the truck. Responders were working to contain the fire, which spread to trees along the interstate.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred Monday inside...
Deputies investigating shooting inside Woody’s Smokehouse in Leon County
Photo of Jaiden McGrew released by the Hearne Police Department.
Hearne Police searching for teenage shooting suspect
Rental property in Bryan
FBI and realtors alert public to rising threat of rental scams
Nariah Reeves is currently in the Brazos County jail on charges of murder, burglary of a home,...
NEW: Deputies say suspect and juvenile planned Brandon Hall’s murder
A 22-year-old man was killed in a Freestone County crash early Monday morning.
Harris County man killed in crash near Buffalo

Latest News

Emergency personnel conduct searches in properties destroyed by wildfires in Lahaina, Hawaii...
LIVE: Hawaii governor giving update on deadly wildfires
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a fundraiser event for the Alabama GOP, Friday,...
Indictment returned in Georgia as grand jury wraps up Trump election probe
The grand jury met Monday to hear arguments in former President Trump’s case in Georgia.
LIVE: Trump indictment announcement in Georgia
Officials speak after former President Trump was indicted in Georgia.
LIVE: Officials speak about Trump indictment in Georgia