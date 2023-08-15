Focus at Four: Jon Decker breaks down fourth indictment of former President Donald Trump

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Former President Donald Trump was among 19 people indicted by a Grand Jury in Georgia late Monday night for the role they played in trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election in the state.

News 3 White House Correspondent Jon Decker joined First News at Four on Tuesday to break down what this latest legal challenge for the former President means.

“It’s different in the sense that this is a state case against Donald Trump as opposed to the federal case happening right here in Washington, D.C., brought by the special counsel also having to do with trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election,” Decker said. “This particular indictment, it’s very broad ranging, not only Donald Trump is indicted, but also 18 other co-conspirators.”

The indictment includes racketeering charges, alleging the former President and his allies were part of organized crime. Racketeering charges are usually brought against mob bosses or drug kingpins, according to Decker.

“The reason why this is very significant, in Georgia a conviction for racketeering leads to a minimum sentence of five years in prison, a maximum of 20, but a minimum of five years. That is a very daunting prospect for both the former President Donald Trump and those who have also been indicted alongside him.”

