Hometown Heroes: Buffalo Bison

Buffalo Bison football logo
Buffalo Bison football logo(KBTX)
By Tyler Shaw
Updated: 20 minutes ago
BUFFALO, Texas (KBTX) - Buffalo went 5-6 last year in Jamin Savell’s first year as the Bison’s head coach.

The Bison did make the playoffs for the seventh time in the past eight years before falling in the bi-district round.

Buffalo has a lot of key skill players returning including quarterback Cole Davis who started as a freshman last year. But the Bison have to replace four starters on the offensive line and three on the defensive line. They’ll have to rely on a lot of young guys in the trenches, bute the Bison believe they’ll be competitive.

Buffalo kicks off its season at home against county rival Centerville on August 25.

