Hometown Heroes: Lexington Eagles

(KBTX)
By Tyler Shaw
Updated: 52 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Texas (KBTX) - The Lexington Eagles dominated District 13 3A Div. II last year, finishing 10-0 in the regular season.

But after going up 28-0 at halftime in their first-round playoff game, the Eagles gave up 35 straight points in the second half, and Brazos ended Lexington’s season in the bi-district round.

The Eagles had a lot of young players get playing experience last year. They’re ready to get that sour taste out of their mouth from last season ending prematurely.

”When you’re young like that we just tell them life’s not fair and we’re going to have to figure out how to get over the top of it,” explained Lexington head coach Kirk Muhl. “We have a bunch of leadership things that have gone on since then, just trying to create that culture of winning no matter what,” Muhl added.

“Finishing out the season,” Junior wide receiver Mason Biehle said on what he learned from last year’s playoff loss. “Not just quit on a team because you’re up 28 points at halftime and finishing the game is definitely a learning lesson for all of us,” Biehle added.

Lexington will look to have another perfect regular season starting at home against Thorndale on August 25th.

