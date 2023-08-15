Jackson selected to Lombardi Award Preseason Watch List

The award is given annually to the college football offensive or defensive lineman who...
By Rachel Perreault, Texas A&M Athletics
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M defensive lineman McKinnley Jackson was named to the Lombardi Award Preseason Watch List, announced Tuesday by the Rotary Club of Houston.

The award is given annually to the college football offensive or defensive lineman who exemplifies the character and discipline of NFL Hall of Fame Head Coach Vince Lombardi in addition to outstanding performance and ability.

Jackson, who has also been named to the Outland Trophy Preseason Watch List and Preseason All-SEC Second Team, served as the season-long team captain in 2022, starting seven of the eight games he appeared in.

He tallied 37 tackles on the season and ranked second on the team with 7.0 tackles for loss, including a pair of sacks.

The Lucedale, Mississippi, native registered the first double-digit tackles game of his career with a breakout performance against Ole Miss as he finished with 12 takedowns, 1.5 TFL and 1.0 sack for a 9-yard loss. Jackson earned the team’s Aggie Defense Leadership and Defensive MVP honors at the annual team banquet.

To be considered for the Rotary Lombardi Award, players must be a NCAA FBS College Football team member and meet the following qualifications:

  • Be a down lineman, end to end, either on offense or defense, setting up no further than ten (10) yards to the left or right of the ball at the time of the snap.
  • Be a linebacker on defense, setting up no further than five (5) yards deep from the line of scrimmage.
  • Must not come out of the offensive backfield and set up on the line of scrimmage as a blocker or a receiver or listed in the program as an offensive back or receiver.
  • Be eligible to participate in the current season.

