KBTX wins National Edward R. Murrow Award for escaped inmate coverage

By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) announced KBTX won a national Edward R. Murrow Award for excellence in journalism.

In May, KBTX was awarded three regional Murrow awards for Digital Coverage, Excellence in Innovation and Overall Excellence. Those winning entries advanced to the National Murrow Award competition. On Aug. 15 KBTX’s coverage of the Gonzalo Lopez escape and Texas Department of Criminal Justice investigation received a National Murrow Award for Digital Coverage.

“I am so proud of the team of journalists at KBTX to have been recognized with this National Edward R. Murrow Award for Digital coverage. Our news team makes a commitment every day to focus on stories and events that matter and make an impact in our local community. To also be recognized with a National Murrow Award for those efforts is humbling,” said KBTX Vice President and General Manager Lori Bruffett.

The following is the station’s submission:

  • Digital Coverage: KBTX created the podcast series RECKLESS: The Gonzalo Lopez Escape to detail documented failures by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice after a dangerous inmate escaped a medical transport and killed a family of five. We spoke with an eyewitness to the escape and learned about her and other residents’ frustrations as the search dragged on. A criminal justice expert broke down reports detailing severe understaffing and a reckless disregard for security protocols. KBTX dedicated hundreds of hours to covering the Lopez escape, and a dedicated site section houses all of our coverage, including a timeline and other resources designed to make information easily accessible to viewers.

RTDNA has honored outstanding achievements in broadcast and digital journalism with Edward R. Murrow Awards since 1971. Murrow Awards recognize news coverage that exemplifies ethical journalism, is technically outstanding, and showcases the importance and impact of journalism as a service to the community.

The Murrow Awards are named after Edward R. Murrow, a CBS News journalist who made a standard for the broadcast news profession. Award recipients demonstrate the spirit of excellence that Murrow set as a standard for the profession of electronic journalism.

