Looking ahead to an evening with Marty Haggard

KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
By Alex Egan
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Marty Haggard, the son of country music legend Merle Haggard will perform at the Silos on 77 in Giddings on Saturday, Aug. 19.

Master of Ceremonies Guich Koock and Brenda Scott from Sharity Productions stopped by First News at Four to look ahead to the event.

“I’ve been a fan of Marty for a while,” Koock said.

Haggard will play songs and share stories about his dad and the people he knew growing up in the music industry.

Showtime is at 7 p.m. and tickets can be purchased here.

The Silos on 77 Event Center is located at 1031 CR 223 in Giddings,

Opening for Marty Haggard is Mary Sarah, a season 10 contestant on “The Voice”

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Rangers are continuing to investigate.
Leon County deputies identify Houston man shot by Good Samaritan during attack
Photo of Jaiden McGrew released by the Hearne Police Department.
Hearne Police searching for teenage shooting suspect
A 22-year-old man was killed in a Freestone County crash early Monday morning.
Harris County man killed in crash near Buffalo
Vandalism was discovered on the streets of historic Downtown Bryan over the weekend with red...
Downtown Bryan properties vandalized, perpetrator returns to clean it up
Cecily Aguilar on Monday was sentenced to 30 years in prison for her role in the killing of...
Cecily Aguilar sentenced to 30 years in prison for her role in Vanessa Guillén’s killing

Latest News

Tylor Brandon Performance
From a Karaoke Bar to the stage, Tylor Brandon’s story of starting music
Interview Free Music Friday
Free Music Friday - Tylor Brandon
Tylor Brandon Performance
Tylor Brandon Performance
Cash Buyers might hail from the Dallas-Fort Worth area, but he got his start right here in the...
Free Music Friday: Cash Byers makes return to the Brazos Valley