Looking ahead to an evening with Marty Haggard

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Marty Haggard, the son of country music legend Merle Haggard will perform at the Silos on 77 in Giddings on Saturday, Aug. 19.

Master of Ceremonies Guich Koock and Brenda Scott from Sharity Productions stopped by First News at Four to look ahead to the event.

“I’ve been a fan of Marty for a while,” Koock said.

Haggard will play songs and share stories about his dad and the people he knew growing up in the music industry.

Showtime is at 7 p.m. and tickets can be purchased here.

The Silos on 77 Event Center is located at 1031 CR 223 in Giddings,

Opening for Marty Haggard is Mary Sarah, a season 10 contestant on “The Voice”

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.