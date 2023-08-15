Love Local keeps vendors, shoppers cool at one stop shop

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Love Local is new on the scene in Downtown Bryan, and it’s here to provide a sweet escape for local businesses.

“We are now a storefront that hosts 75 local businesses, all under one roof,” said Jasmine Avila, owner of Love Local. ”It’s indoors with A/C, and we’re all able to showcase a little bit of our stuff.”

The local farmers markets have not been getting the traffic from customers because of the excruciatingly hot summer. But, Avila says it’s not only summer days, rainy and windy days can also be problematic.

“We get freezing winters and we still do our markets. So we’re protecting our products from the weather,” said Avila. “I have an organic beauty product line and make moisturizers, but I’m not able to sell it during the summer because it instantly melts. We all came together and came up with the solution, so we’re able to offer it right here.”

“We have candles, clothing, earrings, household products, beauty products, artwork, and pets. We’re on the Aggieland Art Trail, so we also have fine art. Somebody said that it’s like Amazon for local businesses.”

As customers are walking around looking at items they will also find a vendor form with names and link information to learn more about the seller.

While they’re always looking for new customers, they’re also in the market for more vendors.

“We have a huge selection of vendors, but we’re still opening our space up for more,” said Avila.

Love Local is open seven days a week:

Monday- 11 a.m. to 6 a.m.

Tuesday through Saturday- 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday- 12 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Visit Love Local in Downtown Bryan at 315 Main St. Bryan.

