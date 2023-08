IOLA, Texas (KBTX) - The No. 4 ranked Iola volleyball team beat New Waverly 25-6, 25-7, 25-7 at Bulldog Gym on Tuesday.

The Lady Bulldogs stay undefeated on the year. They then faced Burton in a double header on Tuesday.

Iola will travel to Huntsville for a tournament starting on Thursday.

