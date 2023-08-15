Rudder’s Justin Dirden signs to bowl at DBU

Rudder's Justin Dirden signs bowling scholarship with DBU
Rudder's Justin Dirden signs bowling scholarship with DBU
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Rudder graduate Justin Dirden signed his national letter of intent to compete for the Dallas Baptist University bowling team.

He is joining the first varsity men’s bowling team offering scholarships in the state of Texas.

Dirden said he’s been bowling since he was four years old and uses more of an unconventional method as he bowls with two hands. Dirden graduated from Tudder a year early and enrolls this fall at DBU. He plans to major in mathematics.

