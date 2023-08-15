School officials: Student found with airsoft gun at Davila Middle School

Bryan ISD says even though it was a toy with the orange marker indicating that it was not a real gun, they take these matters seriously.
Bryan ISD says even though it was a toy with the orange marker indicating that it was not a...
Bryan ISD says even though it was a toy with the orange marker indicating that it was not a real gun, they take these matters seriously.(MGN Online)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -A Davila Middle School student was found with a toy airsoft gun on campus Monday.

In a voicemail to parents, Principal Sara Rueda said a student reported seeing it on campus and reported it.

School officials say even though it was a toy with the orange marker indicating that it was not a real gun, they take these matters seriously.

The voicemail went on to say Monday’s incident highlights Bryan ISD’s commitment to communicating with parents. They also say they are thankful that the student reported the incident.

“Our safety and security remain our top priority here at school. In addition to informing an adult, we encourage our students and families to report any safety concerns immediately through our Abuse Safe App. In light of this occurrence, we must reiterate how important it’s to leave any recreational items such as Airsoft guns at home,” the voicemail stated.

The voicemail did not indicate if the police were notified or if the student received any disciplinary action.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred Monday inside...
Deputies investigating shooting inside Woody’s Smokehouse in Leon County
Photo of Jaiden McGrew released by the Hearne Police Department.
Hearne Police searching for teenage shooting suspect
Rental property in Bryan
FBI and realtors alert public to rising threat of rental scams
Nariah Reeves is currently in the Brazos County jail on charges of murder, burglary of a home,...
NEW: Deputies say suspect and juvenile planned Brandon Hall’s murder
A 22-year-old man was killed in a Freestone County crash early Monday morning.
Harris County man killed in crash near Buffalo

Latest News

This is an opportunity to learn about more than 40 projects and 19 clubs within the Brazos...
Brazos County 4-H to host club fair event
Vandalism was discovered on the streets of historic Downtown Bryan over the weekend with red...
Downtown Bryan properties vandalized, perpetrator returns to clean it up
Lake Levels Across the Brazos Valley
Drought impacts water levels across Texas
Vandalism was found on the street Downtown Bryan over the weekend with red markings drawn on...
Downtown Bryan vandalized, perpetrator cleaning it up