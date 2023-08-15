Senior Citizens Day for BCS residents is underway

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Parks and Recreation department is celebrating National Senior Citizens day in a big way here in the Brazos Valley with a free event.

There will be many different vendors with information on home health, caregiving, retirement and even caption calls systems that allow a user to see what’s being said on the phone.

Kari Williamson a Senior Services Coordinator from the College Station Parks and Rec department says she really hopes this event will help people in the Brazos Valley get the necessary resources needed for themselves or their loved ones.

“That’s just our way to say thank you,” said Williamson.

Senior Citizens Day is Friday August 18 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Lincoln Recreation Center.

For more information, call 979-764-6371 or visit their website for more senior programs.

