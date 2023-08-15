Smith makes ESPN’s top college football players at No. 67

Texas A&M receiver Ainias Smith scores one of his two touchdowns against Sam Houston
Texas A&M receiver Ainias Smith scores one of his two touchdowns against Sam Houston(KBTX)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - ESPN released their top 100 college football players for 2023 and Texas A&M senior Ainias Smith made the list at No. 67. Reigning Heisman winner Caleb Willimas claimed the top spot with Georgia tight end Brock Bowers at No. 2.

Smith decided to return to Aggieland for a fifth year after his senior season was cut short due to a leg injury. In the 3.5 games that he did play last year, Smith made 15 catches for 291 yards and 2 touchdowns. The talented receiver has also lined up at running back and returned kicks and punts. He’s amassed 2,804 yards from scrimmage in his time with the Maroon and White. The Aggies are thrilled to have this Swiss Army Knife back.

”When he first came here I was super excited to have him,” recalled Aggie defensive back Demani Richardson. “Just having him brings us energy. We know we can count on him in big moments. He’s just going to be a good player and a leader for us on and off the field,” Richardson added.

The Athletic also released their top college football freaks for 2023 (the players with the most mind-blowing athleticism). Aggie offensive lineman and true freshman Chase Bisontis made the list.

