BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Aidan (AJ) Adamek of Yoakum, TX an A&M freshman, is one of four runner ups of DQ’s biggest fan contest, was recognized as the Biggest Jalitos Fan in Texas.

Adamek says that he and his friends made Thursdays their official Jalitos meet up day, and that the employees know his order by heart.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.