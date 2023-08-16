Aggie trio earns GCAA All-America Scholar Honors

(KBTX)
By Thomas Dick, Texas A&M Athletics
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M men’s golfers Michael Heidelbaugh, William Paysse and Vishnu Sadagopan landed All-America Scholar recognition, the Golf Coaches Association of America announced.

All three of the Aggies dominated in the classroom, sporting cumulative grade-point averages over 3.50. Paysse earned the award for the third consecutive season while Heidelbaugh and Sadagopan hauled in their first award.

Heidelbaugh registered a 71.36 scoring average as a sophomore, including -0.43 vs. par.  He recorded a 12th-place showing at the Badger Invitational and a season-best 11th-place finish at the Arizona Thunderbirds Intercollegiate. He earned SEC Community Service Team distinction with his copious amounts of charity projects and activities.

Paysse capped off his collegiate career by earning All-SEC honors for the second time as well as earning PING All-Central Region recognition. He posted a 71.50 scoring average over 10 tournaments in 2022-23. He started the year with co-medalist honors at the Badger Invitational with a score of 9-under 135 in the two-round tournament. He logged three top-10 finishes in 2022-23, including a third-place finish at the Southern Highlands Collegiate.

Sadagopan boasted a 70.76 scoring average in 11 tournaments in 2022-23, including a -0.62 vs. par. He recorded top-10 finishes at the Badger Invitational (t-7th), the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate (t-5th) and the Louisiana Classics (t-4th). He earned Louisiana Classics All-Tournament Team recognition, shooting 4-over 217.

To be eligible for GCAA All-America Scholar nomination, an individual must be a sophomore, junior and senior both academically and athletically. In addition, golfers must participate in 50 percent of their team’s competitive rounds, have a stroke average under 76.0 and a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.2. A recipient must be of high moral character and in good standing at the college or university.

Texas A&M registered four victories in the 2022-23 campaign, including the Badger Invitational, the Blessings Collegiate Invitational, the Arizona Thunderbirds Intercollegiate and the Louisiana Classics. The Aggies finished second in the stroke play portion of the SEC Championship and advanced to the semifinal round of match play. The Maroon & White capped off the season with a fifth-place showing at the NCAA Salem Regional and 13th-place finish at the NCAA Championships.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Rangers are continuing to investigate.
Leon County deputies identify Houston man shot by Good Samaritan during attack
Vandalism was discovered on the streets of historic Downtown Bryan over the weekend with red...
Downtown Bryan properties vandalized, perpetrator returns to clean it up
Bryan ISD says even though it was a toy with the orange marker indicating that it was not a...
School officials: Student found with airsoft gun at Davila Middle School
Texas A&M University KBTX Photo: Warren Vause
Texas A&M’s Interim President meets with faculty senate to address lingering concerns

Latest News

Consol Tigers logo
A&M Consolidated triumphs over Bryan in 5 sets
Highlights: Aggie volleyball maroon and white scrimmage
Highlights: Aggie volleyball maroon and white scrimmage
McKinnley named to Lombardi preseason list
McKinnley named to Lombardi preseason list
The Texas A&M volleyball team hosted the Maroon and White scrimmage at Reed Arena Tuesday night.
Maroon team wins 3-1 in Aggie scrimmage