Aggieland Humane Society highlights Free Furry Friday

By Alex Egan
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 5:39 PM CDT
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Every Friday in August, Aggieland Humane Society is waiving adoption fees for available pets.

“Last year we did Free Feline Friday, but this year we just have so many dogs and cats, really great pets, that are needing a home,” Katrina Ross, Executive Director for Aggieland Humane Society said. “It’s been a really hard season for us this summer with having just so many animals that all need our help in the community.”

You can see adoptable pets and fill out an adoption form here.

Ross said the Humane Society is also looking for volunteers, foster families and donations.

To learn more information on how to get involved with Aggieland Humane Society, visit their website.

