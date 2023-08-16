A&M Consolidated triumphs over Bryan in 5 sets

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A&M Consolidated dropped the opening set in ‘The Original Crosstown Showdown’ against Bryan and then rallied over the final four sets to take the match 19-25, 28-26, 25-22, 21-25, 15-11 Tuesday night at Tiger Gym.

LOOK OUT!

Bryan's Madi Polasek led @BHighVolleyball with 16 kills tonight in their match against A&M Consolidated. 1 of them found me on the rebound! pic.twitter.com/nz8RmcF4P2 — Darryl Bruffett (@DarrylBruffett) August 16, 2023

A&M Consolidated will now head to the Pflugerville Tournament that will start on Thursday, while Bryan is bound for the Bastrop ISD Tournament where play will also begin on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.