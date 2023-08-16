A&M Consolidated triumphs over Bryan in 5 sets

By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A&M Consolidated dropped the opening set in ‘The Original Crosstown Showdown’ against Bryan and then rallied over the final four sets to take the match 19-25, 28-26, 25-22, 21-25, 15-11 Tuesday night at Tiger Gym.

A&M Consolidated will now head to the Pflugerville Tournament that will start on Thursday, while Bryan is bound for the Bastrop ISD Tournament where play will also begin on Thursday.

Highlights: Aggie volleyball maroon and white scrimmage
McKinnley named to Lombardi preseason list
The Texas A&M volleyball team hosted the Maroon and White scrimmage at Reed Arena Tuesday night.
Maroon team wins 3-1 in Aggie scrimmage
Rudder's Justin Dirden signs to bowl at DBU