A&M Consolidated triumphs over Bryan in 5 sets
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A&M Consolidated dropped the opening set in ‘The Original Crosstown Showdown’ against Bryan and then rallied over the final four sets to take the match 19-25, 28-26, 25-22, 21-25, 15-11 Tuesday night at Tiger Gym.
A&M Consolidated will now head to the Pflugerville Tournament that will start on Thursday, while Bryan is bound for the Bastrop ISD Tournament where play will also begin on Thursday.
Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.