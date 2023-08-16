Back to School on BVTM: College Station ISD superintendent talks about excitement of new year

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning EXTENDED(Recurring)
By Karla Castillo
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 8:33 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Summer break is wrapping up for students in College Station ISD.

Their first day of school is August 16.

They’ll kick off the year with a new district leader, superintendent Tim Harkrider.

Harkirder was on Brazos Valley This Morning Tuesday. He said he’s excited to welcome everyone back to school.

“I never sleep the night before school so it’ll be a late night, I’m sure, with a lot of kids and teachers the same way. We’re looking forward to tomorrow morning,” said Harkrider.

Harkrider comes to CSISD from Willis ISD, where he also served as superintendent.

“I think the biggest thing for me is getting out and meeting parents, seeing our staff, getting out and being around the kids and just watching the things that our teachers do every single day. You know, we’re about creating opportunities for students. There’s nothing like walking into that cafeteria, that buzz and that excitement of kids, and we know it’s going to be a good school year,” he said.

You can watch the full interview above in the video player.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Rangers are continuing to investigate.
Leon County deputies identify Houston man shot by Good Samaritan during attack
Vandalism was discovered on the streets of historic Downtown Bryan over the weekend with red...
Downtown Bryan properties vandalized, perpetrator returns to clean it up
Bryan ISD says even though it was a toy with the orange marker indicating that it was not a...
School officials: Student found with airsoft gun at Davila Middle School
Texas A&M University KBTX Photo: Warren Vause
Texas A&M’s Interim President meets with faculty senate to address lingering concerns

Latest News

Kyle Rittenhouse speaks at a rally for gun rights in Ionia Township, Michigan, on July 19, 2023
Kyle Rittenhouse launches nonprofit with far-right Texans as he ramps up political engagement in the state
Highlights: Aggie volleyball maroon and white scrimmage
Highlights: Aggie volleyball maroon and white scrimmage
McKinnley named to Lombardi preseason list
McKinnley named to Lombardi preseason list
A stretch of hot and dry weather is creating more fuel for wildfires to spread which is why...
Local agencies and fire departments talk wildfire preparations