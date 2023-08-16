Back to School on BVTM: College Station ISD superintendent talks about excitement of new year

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Summer break is wrapping up for students in College Station ISD.

Their first day of school is August 16.

They’ll kick off the year with a new district leader, superintendent Tim Harkrider.

Harkirder was on Brazos Valley This Morning Tuesday. He said he’s excited to welcome everyone back to school.

“I never sleep the night before school so it’ll be a late night, I’m sure, with a lot of kids and teachers the same way. We’re looking forward to tomorrow morning,” said Harkrider.

Harkrider comes to CSISD from Willis ISD, where he also served as superintendent.

“I think the biggest thing for me is getting out and meeting parents, seeing our staff, getting out and being around the kids and just watching the things that our teachers do every single day. You know, we’re about creating opportunities for students. There’s nothing like walking into that cafeteria, that buzz and that excitement of kids, and we know it’s going to be a good school year,” he said.

