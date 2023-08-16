Back to School on BVTM: Somerville ISD superintendent discusses 2023-24 academic year

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s been a busy day for teachers and staff at Somerville ISD.

Wednesday was the district’s convocation. Superintendent Eric Holton was on Brazos Valley This Morning ahead of the big day.

“It’s really an opportunity for us to introduce new staff, celebrate each other,” said Holton. “It really is kind of a tone-setting time of the year and so it’s exciting to get us all together cause it really is our first time back, all being in the district at the same time. It really is exciting to have an opportunity to talk about what’s going to be important to us this year and how we can make the most impact for kids.”

Holton says there will be an emphasis on making sure they meet the individual needs of each child.

“So what does that look like? That means for our special programs, special education 504 students, getting to know each and every one of those students personally to the point where we’re making sure that we’re meeting their needs academically,” said Holton. “Advanced academics. That’s been another focus of ours this year, making sure that we’re offering more advanced classes, getting our kids prepared to be successful for those college and career classes.”

“We want to make sure when they graduate Somerville ISD that they’re prepared to be successful, graduate college or go into a career field that they’re really interested in and be a productive member of society,” he said.

Somerville ISD’s first day of school is August 28.

