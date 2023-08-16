Brazos Valley TROUPE announces ‘hard reset’ amidst financial challenges

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos Valley TROUPE, a cherished local theater organization known for providing entertainment to the community and educational programs for students, has unveiled its plans for a comprehensive “hard reset” in response to recent financial challenges. The announcement comes after a series of meetings between the organization’s Board of Directors and MA Sterling, who has been a pivotal figure in the theater’s operations for nearly three decades.

One of the more recent challenges for the group was the breakdown of the theater’s air conditioning system, which led to crucial discussions about the organization’s financial state in the wake of ongoing COVID-related difficulties, according to a message shared on the group’s Facebook page on Tuesday.

The Board of Directors said Brazos Valley TROUPE will transition into a low-cost/no-cost season and will not be able to afford to pay its employees.

“Mr. Sterling, understandably, cannot continue his work unpaid. The Brazos Valley TROUPE Board of Directors has accepted Mr. MA Sterling’s resignation, effective immediately,” the board shared.

The theater’s Board of Directors, consisting of Kayla Marshall, Mark Smith, Allen Little, and Liz Hurley, encourages anyone with questions to reach out to them via the provided email address: brazosvalleytroupeboard@gmail.com.

“While we as the board, understand this may come as a shock to some, please understand this decision was not an easy one, and we appreciate everything Mr. Sterling has done for the theater over the past 29 years. We understand things are not going to be the same without him around, and we know our staff and volunteers will appreciate your patience and kindness as we all navigate this new path,” the board said.

KBTX reached out to Sterling on Tuesday, who respectfully said he would be happy to visit with us at a later date but was unavailable at this time.

