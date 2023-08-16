Century Square announces new businesses for second phase development

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Century Square announced the start of construction on the second phase of development that will include several new businesses.

Located in the open space along University Drive, Phase II will be comprised of two 15,593 square-foot single-story retail buildings with a plaza and green gathering space between the two buildings.

Sephora, Coco Shrimp, ChopShop, and Wells Fargo will be among the first new additions to Phase II with completion expected in Spring 2024.

Together Century Square expects to add eight to 10 new businesses in the new development that will also include an additional 125 surface parking spaces for guests and visitors.

“Century Square has elevated College Station by introducing the first truly walkable, urban, mixed-use destination to the Brazos Valley,” said Clayton Freels, Vice President of Investment and Development at Midway. “As the city continues to grow and thrive, we are excited to expand our footprint and introduce new and exciting retailers, restaurants, and experiences for the community to enjoy. Phase II’s early leasing momentum is a testament to this development’s premier location in the market.”

Negotiations are already underway for other tenants to join Phase II but nothing was mentioned about La Madeleine, which had expressed interest in coming to College Station before the pandemic.

MORE ABOUT THE NEW TENANTS:

Sephora will debut its first College Station location in Phase II with a 4,625-square-foot store. Since its debut in North America 25 years ago, Sephora has been a leader in prestige omni-retail with the mission of creating an inviting beauty shopping experience and inspiring fearlessness in its community. With the goal of delivering unbiased shopping support and a personalized experience, Sephora invites clients to discover thousands of products from more than 360 carefully curated brands and engage with expertly trained Beauty Advisors.

Coco Shrimp will bring a taste of Hawaii to College Station with its new 2,813-square-foot location in Phase II. The popular Fort Worth-based eatery serves authentic shrimp, rice, and salad plates along with Japanese mochi for dessert. Inspired by the relaxed vibe of Oahu’s North Shore, the Hawaiian-style shrimp shack started as one tiny food truck and now has four brick-and-mortar restaurants across the DFW area. Coco Shrimp’s new location in Phase II will aim to keep the island vibe alive with rustic surf-inspired décor. Check them out at cocoshrimp.com

Offering nutritious food for Every/Body, Original ChopShop expands its footprint with a new 2,813-square-foot outpost in Phase II. ChopShop aims to provide a warm, welcoming place full of energy where guests can fuel their well-being. ChopShop serves grilled protein bowls, a variety of salads, sandwiches, and breakfast menu items, as well as protein shakes, superfruit bowls and parfaits. With over 20 locations throughout the U.S., the neighborhood eatery crafts food from whole ingredients and aims to inspire others to just feel good.

The nation’s fourth largest bank, Wells Fargo , will open a 1,360-square-foot branch in Phase II. The new branch is Wells Fargo’s fourth location in College Station. With a commitment to the financial well-being of its customers and communities, Wells Fargo offers banking, investment, and mortgage solutions, as well as consumer and financial finance services. Established in 1852 and headquartered in San Francisco, Wells Fargo operates in 38 countries and territories, serving over 70 million customers worldwide

