Excessive Heat returns to the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The “not so cold” front that moved through the state earlier this week did not have a big impact temperature-wise, with 100°+ high temperatures registered at Easterwood Airport Tuesday and Wednesday. However, the drier air that came behind the front did bring us some relief from the excessive heat index values. Unfortunately, that relief is short-lived.

Thick, humid, and uncomfortable air from the Gulf of Mexico returns as we sleep Wednesday night. While the temperatures Thursday morning will actually be pretty close to what we woke up to Wednesday, it will likely feel just a bit more uncomfortable.

Enjoying the low humidity?

Notice it is hot but not muggy?



Soak it up while you can. Breath of the Gulf of Mexico blows back in as we sleep.

Air will hug you again by the time you walk outside Thursday morning #bcstx pic.twitter.com/twSsaUSWdO — Shel Winkley 👍 (@KBTXShel) August 16, 2023

Unfortunately, that humid air will not be going anywhere anytime soon. In the afternoons, actual temperatures will reach back 105° or warmer for most. The forecast high for Bryan-College Station Thursday sits at 108°, while this will not break the all-time record high temperature for August 17, it will tie August 11, 2023, for the warmest day of the year so far. On top of the already high temperatures, we will also have the return of the dreaded heat index.

It's baaaackkkk...

As Gulf moisture returns as we sleep tonight, so does the dreaded heat index. Feels-like temperatures climb 110°+ through early next week. pic.twitter.com/8dX2wGr4d9 — Kayleigh Thomas (@KBTXKayleigh) August 16, 2023

Every afternoon through the rest of the week, weekend, and through next week will bring a feels-like temperature above 108°, warranting for at least a Heat Advisory being needed. The majority of those afternoons will feel even warmer meaning widespread Excessive Heat Warnings will likely be needed. In fact, the entire Brazos Valley already has an Excessive Heat Warning in place beginning Thursday, and will likely be extended.

