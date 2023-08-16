Focus at Four: As wildfires rage, Texas A&M expert discusses preparation

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - With wildfires popping up across the state, and the Maui wildfire nationally, it’s important to know how to be prepared.

The death toll from the devastating Maui wildfires has now surpassed 100. So far, searchers with dogs have combed through about one-third of the scorched rubble of the historic Lahaina town. At least 1300 people are still unaccounted for, and unfortunately it does not look like there is a quick road to recovery.

“Wildfires [in Texas] in 2011 that were very devastating. It took many, many years for those communities to get back to a sense of normalcy” said Carlee Purdum, Ph. D from the Hazard Reduction & Recovery Center at Texas A&M University.

The best thing you can do though, should you be in a disaster zone, said Purdum, is be prepared. This means the five P’s.

“People and pets, prescriptions, papers, personal items and precious items,” she recited.

Purdum said when traveling during a disaster, you only want the essentials.

“You don’t want to be slowed down or encumbered by large, heavy items, difficult to transport or to take, say, to a shelter,” said Purdum.

Part of being prepared is ensuring that you stay informed, Purdum explained. The best thing to do is understand the situation you are in so you can evaluate what is best.

“Follow your local emergency manager or local fire department on social media. They’re very active on Facebook, online and they can be a great source of information about what’s happening in your community, what shelters may be opening, and that can be a great way to make decisions that are informed and prepared,” said Purdum.

Follow TDEM on social media, and the Texas A&M Forest Service to stay informed about wildfires and disasters in the area.

