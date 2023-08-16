Gov. Abbott appoints College Station man as presiding judge of newly formed 472nd District Court

Judge Wise is currently the Presiding Judge of the City of Bryan Municipal Court, a position he has held since 2021
Judge George Jerrell Wise
Judge George Jerrell Wise(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - On Wednesday, Gov. Greg Abbott appointed George Jerrell Wise as the presiding judge of the newly formed 472nd Judicial District Court in Brazos County.

During the 88th Legislative Regular Session lawmakers passed HB3474 which creates new judicial districts and courts in various counties including Brazos County.

Judge Wise brings a wealth of experience to the role. He’s been the presiding judge of the City of Bryan Municipal Court since 2021. Previously, he served as an attorney for Daniel Stark, P.C. and Grossman Law Offices and was a police officer for the City of Mesquite for over six years.

Wise received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Management and Marketing from Texas A&M University and a Juris Doctor from the University of Houston Law Center.

He is also a member of the State Bar of Texas and the Brazos County Bar Association and a former member of the Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas.

Wise is set to begin his new role on Sept. 1, 2023, and will serve until Dec. 31, 2024, or until a new successor is elected.

The city of Bryan issued a statement expressing their pride in Judge Wise and appreciation for his achievements within the city.

Related Content
City of Bryan appoints George Jerrell Wise presiding Municipal Court judge

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Rangers are continuing to investigate.
Leon County deputies identify Houston man shot by Good Samaritan during attack
Vandalism was discovered on the streets of historic Downtown Bryan over the weekend with red...
Downtown Bryan properties vandalized, perpetrator returns to clean it up
Bryan ISD says even though it was a toy with the orange marker indicating that it was not a...
School officials: Student found with airsoft gun at Davila Middle School
Texas A&M University KBTX Photo: Warren Vause
Texas A&M’s Interim President meets with faculty senate to address lingering concerns

Latest News

KBTX News 3 at Six Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Six Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Six(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Six(Recurring)
Brazos Valley Gives is a month long community giving effort that ends with 18 hours of online...
Registration now open for Brazos Valley Gives
Every Friday in August, Aggieland Humane Society is waiving adoption fees for available pets
Aggieland Humane Society highlights Free Furry Friday