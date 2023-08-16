Gov. Abbott appoints College Station man as presiding judge of newly formed 472nd District Court

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - On Wednesday, Gov. Greg Abbott appointed George Jerrell Wise as the presiding judge of the newly formed 472nd Judicial District Court in Brazos County.

During the 88th Legislative Regular Session lawmakers passed HB3474 which creates new judicial districts and courts in various counties including Brazos County.

Judge Wise brings a wealth of experience to the role. He’s been the presiding judge of the City of Bryan Municipal Court since 2021. Previously, he served as an attorney for Daniel Stark, P.C. and Grossman Law Offices and was a police officer for the City of Mesquite for over six years.

Wise received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Management and Marketing from Texas A&M University and a Juris Doctor from the University of Houston Law Center.

He is also a member of the State Bar of Texas and the Brazos County Bar Association and a former member of the Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas.

Wise is set to begin his new role on Sept. 1, 2023, and will serve until Dec. 31, 2024, or until a new successor is elected.

The city of Bryan issued a statement expressing their pride in Judge Wise and appreciation for his achievements within the city.

“We are very proud of Judge Wise and grateful for the accomplishments that he has made with the City of Bryan. The timeline of his transition has not been yet been established. We have three associate judges that are available and ready to serve.”

