Gulf of Mexico breaks heat record, report says

That extreme heat is a concern everywhere but especially in the Gulf.
That extreme heat is a concern everywhere but especially in the Gulf.(NOAA)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Water in the Gulf of Mexico is the hottest on record, according to the Washington Post.

The report comes as coastal areas join much of the rest of the nation in this summer’s blistering heat wave.

That extreme heat is a concern everywhere but especially in the Gulf.

That’s because we are approaching peak hurricane season, and warmer water can intensify hurricanes and tropical storms.

Experts are already forecasting a busier-than-normal hurricane season.

The intense heat stretches across the whole Gulf coast, with both Houston and New Orleans recording their hottest periods ever within the last week.

In Louisiana, the extreme heat and humidity prompted Gov. John Bel Edwards to declare a state of emergency on Monday.

Officials cited a jump in heat-related emergency room visits, increasing drought and unrelenting heat.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Rangers are continuing to investigate.
Leon County deputies identify Houston man shot by Good Samaritan during attack
Vandalism was discovered on the streets of historic Downtown Bryan over the weekend with red...
Downtown Bryan properties vandalized, perpetrator returns to clean it up
Bryan ISD says even though it was a toy with the orange marker indicating that it was not a...
School officials: Student found with airsoft gun at Davila Middle School
Texas A&M University KBTX Photo: Warren Vause
Texas A&M’s Interim President meets with faculty senate to address lingering concerns

Latest News

Researchers at NYU Langone Health examine cells from a pig kidney biopsy after the transplant...
Pig kidney works in a donated body for over a month, a step toward animal-human transplants
American Legion post 159 teach 4th graders how to properly raise the American flag
Johnson Elementary students learn how to properly raise flags
This Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023 photo provided by the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department shows...
A family outing at a popular waterfall turns grim as mother drowns trying to rescue son
FILE - Anthony Durden attends a forum on Black history curriculum in Florida's schools,...
Protesters march through Miami to object to Florida’s Black history teaching standards
England's Lauren Hemp, left, scores her side's second goal past Australia's goalkeeper...
England beats Australia 3-1 to move into Women’s World Cup final against Spain