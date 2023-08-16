Gulf of Mexico has been marked with an area to monitor for possible tropical development

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Eyes on the Gulf. For the first time this season, the National Hurricane Center has placed an “area of interest” on the Central, Northern, and Western reaches of the basin to be monitored over the next five to seven days. As of the 7 pm update from the agency, the odds of tropical development are currently low, listed at a 20% chance through next Tuesday.

A broad area of low pressure could form in the central or western Gulf of Mexico by the beginning of next week. Some slow development of this system is possible thereafter as it moves generally westward, potentially nearing the western Gulf of Mexico coastline in about a week.

WHAT WE KNOW

An area of low pressure is expected to move off the western tip of Cuba this weekend, likely Sunday. This feature will be driven west through the Gulf of Mexico by a much, much larger dome of high pressure over an expansive portion of the Central and Eastern Lower 48.

A large high pressure system over the Central and Eastern US will drive this potential tropical system west through the Gulf by the weekend through early next week (KBTX)

As of Tuesday’s forecast data, the current projection of this low -- tropical development or not -- points it somewhere between the Middle Texas Coast and the very northeastern corner of Mexico or South Texas. As multiple extended computer models have come to this consensus with the most recent data, that also puts the bulk of much-needed Texas rainfall somewhere between Matagorda Bay and Brownsville. The early projections place as much as 1″ to 2″ in the path of this low, with localized 4″ or higher totals not ruled out.

As of Tuesday, tropical rainfall is projected to reach South Texas early-to-mid next week (KBTX)

Gulf of Mexico water temperatures are running anomalously warm, even for this time in late summer. Surface temperature has been measured between 85° and 90°. Earlier this week, the average temperature of the Gulf was noted to be the warmest on record. This is certainly warm enough to fuel a tropical system as it moves westbound.

WHAT IS STILL UNCERTAIN

For starters, the strength, path, and impacts of this potential tropical system. As of Tuesday night, any sort of impact on the Texas or Mexico Gulf Coast is not expected for a full week. Since this weather feature has not formed yet, the forecast is still a bit of a smoke-and-mirror situation.

The European forecast model is the most aggressive when it comes to any sort of development potential with this weather system. The latest ensemble data has increased the probability of a tropical depression forming to a 50% - 70% chance. This new data, for the first time, also places a low 10% to 20% potential that a tropical storm could form before moving inland over the Western Gulf of Mexico.

/3 One particular version of ensemble guidance now points to a 50% to 70% chance of at least a Tropical Depression attempting to form in the Gulf of Mexico by early next week.



New today: very LOW odds (<20%) for something tropical storm strength before moving inland pic.twitter.com/Ylra7YCgLU — Shel Winkley 👍 (@KBTXShel) August 15, 2023

That said, the American GFS forecast ensemble model has yet to show this weather maker being any more than just that. It has not shown any signs of a tropical system forming on any data run up to this point.

It is still early. While data is pointed toward the Western Gulf of Mexico, shifts should be and are expected over the next three to five days.

NOT THE ONLY TROPICAL SYSTEM IN THE GULF?

New Tuesday, the Climate Prediction Center also weighed in on the Gulf of Mexico. Forecasters placed a low confidence, greater-than-20% probability that a tropical system could form somewhere in the basin between Wednesday, August 23rd and Tuesday, August 29th.

The Climate Prediction Center has placed a second chance for tropical development somewhere in the Gulf of Mexico before the end of August (KBTX)

While there have been signals from multiple ensemble forecast models for this potential tropical activity, nothing is certain as this point a week and a half to two weeks out. Nothing of concern for the Gulf Coast, and no reason to be hopeful for needed rain from a system yet. Rather, just a forecast to keep an eye on before the end of August.

OTHER TROPICAL ACTIVITY TO MONITOR IN THE ATLANTIC

Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center are also monitoring two tropical waves in the Eastern Atlantic Ocean.

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring three areas of potential development over the next 7 days (KBTX)

Here’s the latest from the agency regarding these two areas to monitor in the Tropical Atlantic and near the coast of Africa:

Central Tropical Atlantic

A tropical wave, interacting with a larger trough of low pressure, continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms a few hundred miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. Environmental conditions appear to be conducive for some gradual development of this system during the next several days as it moves to the west-northwestward or northwestward between 10-15 mph across the tropical Atlantic through the weekend. | Development odds next 48 hours: 10%. Development odds next 7 days: 30%

Eastern Tropical Atlantic

A tropical wave currently along the western coast of Africa is producing a large area of showers and thunderstorms. Some slow development of this system is possible later this week and into the weekend while it moves generally west-northwestward or northwestward across the eastern Atlantic. Environmental conditions are expected to become more unfavorable for development by early next week. | Development odds next 48 hours: 0%. Development odds next 7 days: 30%

