Hometown Heroes: Cameron-Yoe

CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) - The Yoemen are coming off of a successful 9-4 season with a trip to regional’s.

While 3 round deep into the playoffs might good enough for some teams, the Yoemen know where they want to be in December.

“Probably winning a state championship I guess,” said quarterback Braylon Drake. “Things are about to go by real fast since it is my senior year. Got to take advantage of it. We are coming harder next year and it’s going to be a great season.”

Last year Drake completed 196 out of 303 attempts for 2584 yards and 33 TD’s with 9 Interceptions.

Cameron returns a strong senior class including Drake and running back Kardarius Bradley, DB Ja’Quorius Hardman, and safety Kason Goolsby.

“This year we are going to have a good amount of starters. We got some good kids coming up and it’s going to be a good year. A lot of talent coming over from last year and a lot of talent coming up from the teams below us,” said offensive lineman Mason Leifeste.

The Yoemen kick off their season at home against Lago Vista on August 25th.

