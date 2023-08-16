Hometown Heroes: Rockdale

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - We continue our hometown heroes coverage in class 3A-D1 with the Rockdale Tigers.

Rockdale is looking to bounce back after a 3-win and no playoffs 2022 season.

“Considering the way we’ve played in the past and what I know we can do and then the new coaching system, I think we really have a good shot,” exclaimed lineman Mason Willard.

The Tigers bring back former offensive coordinator Hunter Hamrick to lead their program.

“We got a new coaches and we kept a lot of players so I am excited for that,” said senior tight end Riley Spears. “Team goal is probably first and district and make it to the playoffs.”

Rockdale returns a talented roster full of experienced starters.

”The biggest deal is a lot of key components back,” said Hamrick. “When you look at things, okay how many starters do you have back on the offensive line? That’s huge. We have three coming back. Got a quarterback back. Got two real contributors at the running back position back. We are going to try to get our best ones on the field and make sure that we have 11 really solid ones on both sides of the ball.”

The Tigers season begins August 25th hosting Teague.

