Johnson Elementary students learn how to properly raise flags

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A group of fourth graders in Bryan spent Wednesday morning training with veterans.

Veterans from American Legion Post 159 visited Johnson Elementary to teach students how to raise and lower the flags.

“I feel like it’s a way we pay honor and tribute to our veterans,” said Honor Guard Rickey Rogers. “When you don’t see the flag it’s heart wrenching.”

After noticing the flag not flying over the past year the group decided to step in.

Post members says it’s important for the next generation to understand the importance of flying the flag properly.

“It’s a great day and I learned some things, this is a big responsibility for me and I think it’s a great idea,” said 4th grader, Aliana.

The veterans say they would gladly visit other district schools to help teach students how to properly raise the flag.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.