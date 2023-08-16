Johnson Elementary students learn how to properly raise flags

American Legion post 159 teach 4th graders how to properly raise the American flag
American Legion post 159 teach 4th graders how to properly raise the American flag(Justin Dorsey)
By Justin Dorsey
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A group of fourth graders in Bryan spent Wednesday morning training with veterans.

Veterans from American Legion Post 159 visited Johnson Elementary to teach students how to raise and lower the flags.

“I feel like it’s a way we pay honor and tribute to our veterans,” said Honor Guard Rickey Rogers. “When you don’t see the flag it’s heart wrenching.”

After noticing the flag not flying over the past year the group decided to step in.

Post members says it’s important for the next generation to understand the importance of flying the flag properly.

“It’s a great day and I learned some things, this is a big responsibility for me and I think it’s a great idea,” said 4th grader, Aliana.

The veterans say they would gladly visit other district schools to help teach students how to properly raise the flag.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Rangers are continuing to investigate.
Leon County deputies identify Houston man shot by Good Samaritan during attack
Vandalism was discovered on the streets of historic Downtown Bryan over the weekend with red...
Downtown Bryan properties vandalized, perpetrator returns to clean it up
Bryan ISD says even though it was a toy with the orange marker indicating that it was not a...
School officials: Student found with airsoft gun at Davila Middle School
Texas A&M University KBTX Photo: Warren Vause
Texas A&M’s Interim President meets with faculty senate to address lingering concerns

Latest News

For the first time this season, there are three areas to watch, as outlined by the NHC. Of most...
Tropics waking up, including an area to watch in the Gulf of Mexico
Back to School on BVTM: Somerville ISD superintendent discusses new year
Back to School on BVTM: Somerville ISD superintendent discusses 2023-24 academic year
Back to School on BVTM: College Station ISD discusses new year
Back to School on BVTM: College Station ISD superintendent talks about excitement of new year
Kyle Rittenhouse speaks at a rally for gun rights in Ionia Township, Michigan, on July 19, 2023
Kyle Rittenhouse launches nonprofit with far-right Texans as he ramps up political engagement in the state