La Caza Tequila founder, Aggie shares entrepreneur journey

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Drake Screws is an Aggie and the founder of La Caza Tequila.

Screws’ decade long journey started with a dream of creating a refined tequila that is respectful to the spirit and its origins, and it started in College Station.

“It started back in 2016 when I first had the idea, and I saw that there was some space in the market that needed to be filled for better quality,” said Screws. “I dove right into it and it took me about six years.”

It was a long process that came with many steps and having the right equipment.

“A big part of the whole process of creating the profile was how do we create it smooth and get rid of that, you know, old school tequila.”

You can find Reposado, Blanco, and Anejo La Caza Tequilas in select local stores.

“Our Blanco is straight out of the still and then it moves into an aging process which the color strictly comes from barrel aging. So our Reposados are [aged] four to six months. Then we move over to Anejo, and it’s [aged] 12 to 16 months.”

“I like the Reposado. I like a little more flavor to it, it mixes really well. You know, if you’re at home, want to make a cocktail, you can make it with any three of these.”

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.