Madisonville police officers help keep others cool

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - This week’s first responders salute goes out to two Madisonville Police Department employees.

Detective Dyches and Officer Murphy recently purchased fans and delivered them to a couple needing air conditioning.

In a post on Facebook, the police department wrote, “A job well done beyond their normal duties.”

