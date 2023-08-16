Madisonville police officers help keep others cool

This week’s first responders salute goes out to two Madisonville Police Department employees.
This week's first responders salute goes out to two Madisonville Police Department employees.(Madisonville Police Department)
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - This week’s first responders salute goes out to two Madisonville Police Department employees.

Detective Dyches and Officer Murphy recently purchased fans and delivered them to a couple needing air conditioning.

In a post on Facebook, the police department wrote, “A job well done beyond their normal duties.”

If you have a first responder that deserves recognition, please send us their information to the First Responders Salute presented by Waltman Grisham. They can be featured on KBTX Tuesday nights at 10 pm.

