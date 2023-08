COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M volleyball team hosted the Maroon and White scrimmage at Reed Arena Tuesday night.

The maroon team swept the first three sets 25-21, 28-26, 28-26, and an extra set was played that the white team won 25-23.

The Aggies return to Reed Arena Saturday afternoon for an exhibition game against Baylor at 4:00 p.m.

First look at the Jamie Morrison team with the maroon vs white scrimmage #GigEm pic.twitter.com/qRyxJNqDl8 — Nicole Griffith (@nicolegriff_) August 16, 2023

