Registration now open for Brazos Valley Gives

Brazos Valley Gives is a month long community giving effort that ends with 18 hours of online...
Brazos Valley Gives is a month long community giving effort that ends with 18 hours of online giving on October 17.(KBTX)
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The 5th annual Brazos Valley Gives is now two months away. Nonprofits hoping to participate in Brazos Valley Gives can register now.

Brazos Valley Gives is a month-long community giving effort that ends with 18 hours of online giving on October 17.

This year’s goal is to raise $1.25 million for 165 participating nonprofits. Last year, donors rallied to raise $1,176,760 and donated 9,760 volunteer hours to support 161 nonprofit organizations.

The registration deadline for nonprofits is September 8, but if you register before August 25 at noon, you can get an early bird discount.

You can register here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Rangers are continuing to investigate.
Leon County deputies identify Houston man shot by Good Samaritan during attack
Vandalism was discovered on the streets of historic Downtown Bryan over the weekend with red...
Downtown Bryan properties vandalized, perpetrator returns to clean it up
Bryan ISD says even though it was a toy with the orange marker indicating that it was not a...
School officials: Student found with airsoft gun at Davila Middle School
Texas A&M University KBTX Photo: Warren Vause
Texas A&M’s Interim President meets with faculty senate to address lingering concerns

Latest News

KBTX News 3 at Six Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Six Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Six(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Six(Recurring)
Judge George Jerrell Wise
Gov. Abbott appoints College Station man as presiding judge of newly formed 472nd District Court
Every Friday in August, Aggieland Humane Society is waiving adoption fees for available pets
Aggieland Humane Society highlights Free Furry Friday