Registration now open for Brazos Valley Gives

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The 5th annual Brazos Valley Gives is now two months away. Nonprofits hoping to participate in Brazos Valley Gives can register now.

Brazos Valley Gives is a month-long community giving effort that ends with 18 hours of online giving on October 17.

This year’s goal is to raise $1.25 million for 165 participating nonprofits. Last year, donors rallied to raise $1,176,760 and donated 9,760 volunteer hours to support 161 nonprofit organizations.

The registration deadline for nonprofits is September 8, but if you register before August 25 at noon, you can get an early bird discount.

You can register here.

