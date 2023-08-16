Rock Prairie Elementary welcome students into new year

Educators greeted families outside Rock Prairie Elementary Thursday morning as they started the 2023-24 school year.(KBTX)
By Warren Vause
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 12:41 PM CDT
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Educators greeted incoming students and parents outside Rock Prairie Elementary School as they started the 2023-24 school year.

Over 500 students are registered for the academic year at Rock Prairie Elementary, and Principal Jeff Durand says they’re excited for the new year.

“Everybody is excited, this is one of the best days of the year for us. The kids have been looking forward to this for a long time and the teachers have been getting excited about getting the kids in the classrooms.”

The first day of school can cause a lot of anxiety for students and parents alike. Durand hopes to ease any concerns.

“The number one thing for us is that they feel loved and feel safe in school. That’s always going to be our bottom line here at Rock Prairie.”

Starting a new academic year is a milestone for many, Raelynn Roman’s daughter started her first day of Kindergarten today.

“She is a little ready for it, she’s ready to meet new friends and start learning new things,” said Roman.

For more information on upcoming projects to Rock Prairie Elementary School, click here.

