Voices for Children looking for volunteers

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Voices for Children needs more volunteers to advocate for children in foster care.

CASA volunteers are court-appointed, trained, and committed, volunteer advocates who ensure that each child’s individual needs remain a priority. They are everyday people who are committed to making a difference for children who might slip through the cracks in an overburdened foster care system.

There is no special education, experience, or background required. CASA volunteers must be 21 years old, successfully pass extensive screening and background check requirements, complete 33 hours of CASA training, make a 12-18 month commitment to serve an average of 15-20 hours per month, understand confidentiality, and work within program guidelines.

The first step is attending an orientation session:

- Aug. 17 at noon (online)

- Aug. 23 at 5:30 p.m. (in person)

- Sept. 5 at 5:30 p.m. (in person)

- Sept. 14 at noon (online)

CASA training runs from Sept. 25 to Oct. 19 and meets Mondays and Thursdays for four consecutive weeks. The eight classes will meet at the Voices for Children office, located at 115 N Main Street in downtown Bryan.

The organization serves Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Freestone, Leon, Limestone, and Madison Counties and they are looking for volunteers from each of those counties to serve.

For more information, call 979-822-9700 or go to vfcbrazos.org.

