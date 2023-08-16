Your Produce Man discusses Maui wildfires’ impact on Hawaiian produce

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Maui’s deadly wildfires devastated the island’s historic Lahaina district, but the flames also are also projected to have a major economic impact.

Maui’s leading industry is tourism, followed by agriculture. The island is home to over 800 farms.

Your Produce Man, Michael Marks, was in Maui only weeks before the fires.

According to Marks, the pineapple farms are on the opposite side of the island from the fires. Marks says he has spoken to the owner of Maui Golden, who said their workers and plantations are all safe.

Unfortunately, some cocoa farms he visited were devastated.

A coconut farmer who Marks visited while in Maui is now housing six families who were displaced.

