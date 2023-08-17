AAA Texas reports relief at the pump could be on the way, but depends on forecast

Gas prices
Gas prices(wwbt)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Prices at the pump could be coming down if the forecast cooperates.

Texas’s statewide gas price average is $3.49 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is four cents more than on this day last week and is three cents more per gallon compared to this day last year. Brazos County is currently paying an average of $3.51.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.87, which is four cents more when compared to this day last week and seven cents less than the price per gallon at this same time last year.

Retail gas prices are rising, but crude oil costs have dropped by nearly $5 per barrel in the past week. If this trend continues, gas prices might decrease in the coming weeks. However, hurricane season and returning excessive heat could disrupt this.

Some Gulf Coast refineries had reduced output in recent weeks due to dangerous working conditions and equipment failures reportedly caused by excessive heat. While gasoline supplies are ample, if the weather were to cause a further reduction in refinery utilization, fuel prices could increase.

“Gas prices are climbing, and while market changes might lead to lower prices later, weather remains a big factor,” noted Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas spokesperson. “Excessive heat and hurricane season have the potential to decide fuel price trends in the short term.”

Drivers in Texas are paying the sixth lowest gas price average in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This home caught fire Wednesday night on Rustling Oaks Drive near Memorial Drive in Bryan.
Bryan home fire apperas to be ‘electrical in nature’ say investigators
Chief Johnson said he worked this out with the County Attorney to figure out the best way to...
Texas A&M University police changing enforcement of marijuana possession under 2 ounces
Together Century Square expects to add 8 to 10 new businesses in the new development that will...
Century Square announces new businesses for second phase development
“The Texas A&M Space Institute will make sure the state expands its role as a leader in the new...
Texas A&M to build facility at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston
The track of a potential tropical system is questionable as it moves west through the Gulf of...
Eyes on the Gulf of Mexico: What we know about next week’s tropical chances

Latest News

Daily Pledge - Southwood Valley Elementary – Ms. Peralta’s class
Daily Pledge - Southwood Valley Elementary – Ms. Peralta’s class
Daily Pledge - Southwood Valley Elementary – Ms. Diaz’s class
Daily Pledge - Southwood Valley Elementary – Ms. Diaz’s class
Jaiden McGrew is now wanted for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Unauthorized Use of...
Teen accused of shooting car owner last seen in Brazos County
Thursday Afternoon Weather Update - August 17