AAA Texas reports relief at the pump could be on the way, but depends on forecast

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Prices at the pump could be coming down if the forecast cooperates.

Texas’s statewide gas price average is $3.49 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is four cents more than on this day last week and is three cents more per gallon compared to this day last year. Brazos County is currently paying an average of $3.51.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.87, which is four cents more when compared to this day last week and seven cents less than the price per gallon at this same time last year.

Retail gas prices are rising, but crude oil costs have dropped by nearly $5 per barrel in the past week. If this trend continues, gas prices might decrease in the coming weeks. However, hurricane season and returning excessive heat could disrupt this.

Some Gulf Coast refineries had reduced output in recent weeks due to dangerous working conditions and equipment failures reportedly caused by excessive heat. While gasoline supplies are ample, if the weather were to cause a further reduction in refinery utilization, fuel prices could increase.

“Gas prices are climbing, and while market changes might lead to lower prices later, weather remains a big factor,” noted Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas spokesperson. “Excessive heat and hurricane season have the potential to decide fuel price trends in the short term.”

Drivers in Texas are paying the sixth lowest gas price average in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com.

