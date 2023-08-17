Blue Alert issued after Harris County deputy shot during traffic stop

Terran Green, James Green
By Joe Ashley
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - A blue alert has been issued for Terran Green, 34, And James Green, 37, after a deputy with the Harris Couty Sherrif’s Office was shot during a traffic stop Wednesday night.

Terran is described as a Black man who is 5′4″ tall with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and black shorts.

James is described as a Black man who is 5′6″ tall with black hair and brown eyes.

Police are looking for a Blue 2016 Ford Escape with Texas license plate number SVJ6590 in connection to Terran.

At 7:39 p.m. a HCSO deputy responded to a traffic stop in the 13600 block of Homestead Road.

Shortly after the deputy arrived, dispatch received reports that an officer was down at the scene.

EMS arrived and provided aid to the deputy until he was airlifted to a hospital.

Police the pair fled from the scene driving the ford escape.

HCSO Sherrif Ed Gonzalez said in a press conference that the deputy was in surgery and his condition was listed as critical but stable.

Sheriff Gonzales said the deputy was shot at least twice in his upper torso.

The deputy is 29 years old and has been with HCSO as a deputy for over one year.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at 713-221-6000.

