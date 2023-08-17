Bryan business owner say vandalism won’t stop her success

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A business owner in Bryan says she is feeling grateful after the community helped fixed her food establishment after it was vandalized last weekend.

Honey’s Favored Sweets & Eats on West Villa Maria Road at Harvey Mitchell Parkway had its windows broken and walls damaged on Saturday.

“I was kind of frustrated because it took a lot to get to this point,” said owner Demonica Young.

The business was able to get everything repaired with help from Young’s friends and other members of the community.

Young says she’s grateful that so many people helped her out during her time of need.

“It just shows me I have a lot of support. A lot of people rocking with me. I cried for like a day. It was overwhelming.”

There is surveillance video of a person who appears to be throwing an object at the building.

Bryan Police are still investigating and looking for information on a possible suspect.

