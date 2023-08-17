College Station church holds conference to protect minors from abuse

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A local church is hosting a training event to ensure churches are a safe place for the vulnerable.

Safe Churches Conference by Victory Church will provide education for pastors, church administrators and leaders concerning recognition, response and after care for victims of abuse in the faith community.

They will discuss the implementation of safe guards to prevent abuse, how to respond if abuse does occur and why this matters.

There will be experts in law enforcement, legal, insurance, counseling and more.

The conference is open to all denominations and is specifically directed towards pastors, church leaders and administrators.

Safe Churches Conference by Victory Church is Saturday, Aug. 18 at 9 a.m. at Victory Church, located at 13107 SH 30 in College Station.

The cost is $50 to attend, and you can register by calling (979) 774-9690 or by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.