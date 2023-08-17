Drought continues to worsen statewide

Drought continues to worsen in our area and across most of the Lone Star State.
Drought continues to worsen in our area and across most of the Lone Star State.(KBTX)
By Max Crawford
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In news that will not surprise, we continue to sink deeper into drought as of Thursday’s update.

For the first time this year, the entire area has slipped back into Severe Drought (D2). Drought is not quite as severe as a year ago, where most of the area was either in Extreme and even Exceptional Drought, but it is very clear that rain is needed, and soon.

ACROSS THE STATE

Drought continues to worsen in our area and across most of the Lone Star State.
Drought continues to worsen in our area and across most of the Lone Star State.(KBTX)

Severe Drought (D2) has not only returned to our area, but continues to expand outward from South Texas and back into the Permian Basin/Trans Pecos region of West Texas. Areas along of I-20 continue to be in the best position across the state, having received some timely beneficial rains several times throughout the summer.

ANY RELIEF?

We continue to monitor the Gulf of Mexico for a potential system moving somewhere through the state next week. With multiple solutions at play, it is hard to say exactly where any potential system would track, but this should mean some small relief for at least portions of the state of Texas. Unless we see a very organized system, it would likely be a “Drought-denter”, not a “Drought-buster”.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This home caught fire Wednesday night on Rustling Oaks Drive near Memorial Drive in Bryan.
Four people displaced after firefighters face tall flames, thick smoke at Bryan home
Together Century Square expects to add 8 to 10 new businesses in the new development that will...
Century Square announces new businesses for second phase development
Chief Johnson said he worked this out with the County Attorney to figure out the best way to...
Texas A&M University police changing enforcement of marijuana possession under 2 ounces
“The Texas A&M Space Institute will make sure the state expands its role as a leader in the new...
Texas A&M to build facility at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston
Joshua Herrin, seen here in a 2020 mug shot, is charged with shooting a Bryan police officer...
Judge: No bond reduction for man accused of shooting law enforcement officers

Latest News

Terran Green, James Green
Authorities find getaway vehicle of suspects who shot Harris County Sheriff’s Office Deputy
From The Ground Up: Adapting to changes the year brings
House impeachment managers, led by state Rep. Andrew Murr, R-Junction, answer questions at a...
New accusations: Ken Paxton used burner phone, secret email account, fake Uber name to hide ties to Nate Paul
Brazos County Commissioners to meet in a workshop session to discuss 2023-2024 County Budget
Brazos County Commissioners set to begin FY23-24 budget and tax rate discussions