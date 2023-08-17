Drought continues to worsen statewide

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In news that will not surprise, we continue to sink deeper into drought as of Thursday’s update.

For the first time this year, the entire area has slipped back into Severe Drought (D2). Drought is not quite as severe as a year ago, where most of the area was either in Extreme and even Exceptional Drought, but it is very clear that rain is needed, and soon.

ACROSS THE STATE

Drought continues to worsen in our area and across most of the Lone Star State. (KBTX)

Severe Drought (D2) has not only returned to our area, but continues to expand outward from South Texas and back into the Permian Basin/Trans Pecos region of West Texas. Areas along of I-20 continue to be in the best position across the state, having received some timely beneficial rains several times throughout the summer.

ANY RELIEF?

We continue to monitor the Gulf of Mexico for a potential system moving somewhere through the state next week. With multiple solutions at play, it is hard to say exactly where any potential system would track, but this should mean some small relief for at least portions of the state of Texas. Unless we see a very organized system, it would likely be a “Drought-denter”, not a “Drought-buster”.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.