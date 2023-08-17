ERCOT issues voluntary conservation notice

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, ERCOT, has issued a voluntary conservation notice for Thursday between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. CT.
ERCOT discusses managing Texas power grid during scorching summer
ERCOT discusses managing Texas power grid during scorching summer(NBC)
By Alex Egan and Kayleigh Thomas
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, ERCOT, is asking Texans to limit their electricity use today. The organization has issued a voluntary conservation notice for Thursday between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. CT.

ERCOT said due to extreme temperatures, forecasted high demand, and lower reserves, they are also requesting all government agencies, including city and county offices, to implement all programs to reduce energy use at their facilities. ERCOT had already extended a weather watch through Friday, August 18.

ERCOT set a new unofficial peak demand record of 85,435 MW on August 10, 2023. This summer, ERCOT has set 10 new all-time peak demand records.

More days of peak demand will be likely as excessive heat returns to the Brazos Valley and across the state of Texas. The PinPoint Weather Team has near-record high temperatures forecast for Thursday afternoon, followed by record-breaking high temperatures expected Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Not only will the actual temperatures be brutally hot, but with added moisture, each afternoon through next Monday will bring a heat index of 110° or warmer. An Excessive Heat Warning is in place for the entire Brazos Valley on Thursday, and will likely need to be extended each day.

