Eyes on the Gulf of Mexico: What we know about next week’s tropical chances

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Hurricane Center continues to monitor the Gulf of Mexico for potential tropical development early next week. As of Wednesday, development odds remain at a low 20% chance over the next five to seven days. While some forecast data supports this as a chance for needed rainfall across Southeast and Central Texas, other, reliable data suggests otherwise.

Here is the latest from the agency, as of their Wednesday evening update:

A broad area of low pressure could form in the central or western Gulf of Mexico by the beginning of next week. Some slow development of this system is possible thereafter as it moves westward and approaches the western Gulf of Mexico coastline by the middle of next week.

HERE’S WHAT WE KNOW

A tropical wave -- aka an area of interest -- will reach the Eastern Gulf of Mexico Sunday, moving west over Florida

At the same time, Saharan Dust will move into the Gulf of Mexico as well. Dry, mid-level air could hinder tropical development

This area of low pressure will not have a lot of time over the very warm Gulf water. This means it is unlikely to become a major or overly destructive system if / when it might move inland

If this system develops, forecast data gives it a 40% to 50% chance of becoming a tropical depression. That same forecast model only projects a short-lived 20% chance for this to strengthen into a tropical storm

Timeframe for this possible system is Tuesday, maybe into part of Wednesday

HERE’S WHAT STILL NEEDS TO BE WORKED ON

The exact path of this system, development or not

How this system will develop, if at all

Two forecast data sets have very different outcomes next week:

One forecast model -- the most aggressive solution -- develops this into a tropical depression sometime Monday or early Tuesday.

This same forecast model, with Wednesday’s data, moved the developed system across Southeast and Central Texas, leaving behind multiple inches of rainfall.

That same forecast model was pointed to South Texas with Tuesday’s data, leaving the Brazos Valley completely dry

A second computer forecast has been more consistent, keeping this an undeveloped system as it moves west into South Texas. This outcome would mean very little/no rain locally and could actually increase temperatures early next week

There is still plenty to monitor in the coming days as forecast models continue to try and get a handle on a weather maker that has yet to form. The key here is that while it is not an absolute chance, the Brazos Valley at least has a chance for sorely needed, tropical rainfall.

